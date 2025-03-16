Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Up 59.0% in February

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 655.0 days.

Melexis Price Performance

MLXSF remained flat at $59.00 during midday trading on Friday. Melexis has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19.

Get Melexis alerts:

About Melexis

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company provides magnetic position, current, latch and switch, inductive position, speed, pressure, tire monitoring, temperature, and optical sensors ICs and time-of-flight; embedded motor, smart, fan and pump, smart LED, and pre-driver ICs; embedded lighting; and LIN transceiver, CAN transceiver, and RFID transceivers.

Receive News & Ratings for Melexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.