Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Short Interest Up 59.0% in February

Melexis NV (OTCMKTS:MLXSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, a growth of 59.0% from the February 13th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 655.0 days.
Melexis Price Performance
MLXSF remained flat at $59.00 during midday trading on Friday. Melexis has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19.
About Melexis
