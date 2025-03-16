PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PCCWY traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.26. 755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

