Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Rises By 34.9%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the February 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $621,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the third quarter worth $451,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

FTRI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,035. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.94.

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

