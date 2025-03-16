MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Short Interest Update

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the February 13th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MoneyHero Price Performance
Shares of MNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,625. The company has a market cap of $27.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. MoneyHero has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.75.
About MoneyHero
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MoneyHero
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.