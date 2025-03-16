MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY) Short Interest Update

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the February 13th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MoneyHero Price Performance

Shares of MNY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,625. The company has a market cap of $27.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. MoneyHero has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

About MoneyHero

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.