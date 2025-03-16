Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,258.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF remained flat at $22.60 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

About Nippon Electric Glass

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

