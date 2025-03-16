Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the February 13th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,258.0 days.
Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF remained flat at $22.60 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. Nippon Electric Glass has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $24.17.
About Nippon Electric Glass
