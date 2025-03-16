Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Increases By 37.1%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 435,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 240,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,473,000. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 108,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

BUI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. The stock had a trading volume of 43,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,086. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $24.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

