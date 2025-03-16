Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Drops By 26.9%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Otsuka Trading Down 0.5 %

OTSKY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

