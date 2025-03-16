Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Drops By 26.9%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Otsuka Trading Down 0.5 %
OTSKY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,304. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $32.41.
