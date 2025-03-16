New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Short Interest Up 71.6% in February

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

