New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Short Interest Update

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NMFCZ stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,678. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

