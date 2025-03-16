Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the February 13th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 650,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Portage Biotech Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of PRTG traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.21. 21,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,667. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portage Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.04% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials.

