Short Interest in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Declines By 26.7%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ OZKAP traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,164. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

