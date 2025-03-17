ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 130,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 203,561 shares.The stock last traded at $34.26 and had previously closed at $33.42.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

