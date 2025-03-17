Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Declines By 23.1%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IIF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 14,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,601. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

