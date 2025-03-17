Short Interest in Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Drops By 23.4%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Invinity Energy Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.39.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
