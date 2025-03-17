Short Interest in Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Drops By 23.4%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 227,900 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 68,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.39.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

