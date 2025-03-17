McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Short Interest Update

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the February 13th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 378.0 days.
McPhy Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MPHYF remained flat at $1.05 during trading hours on Monday. McPhy Energy has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66.
McPhy Energy Company Profile
