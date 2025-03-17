Arrien Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Arrien Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 922,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,814,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.