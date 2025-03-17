Arrien Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Arrien Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of Arrien Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 922,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,814,000.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

