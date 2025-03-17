D-Wave Quantum (QBTS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS):

3/14/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $7.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

3/14/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – D-Wave Quantum had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Up 47.4 %

NYSE QBTS opened at $10.19 on Monday. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, major shareholder Sector Pension Investme Public sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $6,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Markovich sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $29,417.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,064,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,210.12. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,071,206 shares of company stock worth $53,438,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 4,912.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,263 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. acquired a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,258,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,485,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 839,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 33.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 645,039 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Stories

