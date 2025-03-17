Glenview Trust co Sells 966 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Glenview Trust co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.