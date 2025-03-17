Best Social Media Stocks To Consider – March 14th

Shopify, Vertiv, and Omnicom Group are the three Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares in companies that operate online platforms where users interact, share content, and connect with each other. These stocks are often influenced by trends in digital engagement and advertising revenue, as well as by shifts in consumer behavior and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.21. 4,913,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.60. Shopify has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $129.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,397,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $62.40 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,016,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,570. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.93. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Featured Stories