Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 118.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.50, for a total transaction of $228,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,941.50. This represents a 95.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 73,655 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.94, for a total value of $48,976,155.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,301,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,189,977,112.84. This represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,301 shares of company stock worth $121,470,200. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price target (up previously from $765.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $598.80 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $553.24 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $598.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $623.66.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

