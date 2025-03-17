SouthState Corp Has $36.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SouthState Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after purchasing an additional 338,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,962 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,566,000 after purchasing an additional 476,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $565.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $596.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $589.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.