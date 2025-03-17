Magellan Aerospace Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock opened at C$10.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$7.77 and a one year high of C$11.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.97 million, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

