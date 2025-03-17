Magellan Aerospace Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th.
Magellan Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock opened at C$10.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Magellan Aerospace has a one year low of C$7.77 and a one year high of C$11.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$591.97 million, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11.
About Magellan Aerospace
