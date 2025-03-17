GWN Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,004 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 25,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Intel by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 15,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.05 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $45.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

