Short Interest in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Drops By 20.8%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 780,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 985,500 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.97. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $410.00.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 343.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 674,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 522,830 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.