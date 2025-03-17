TCTC Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.5% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $43,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45,890.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,394,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,860 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21,916.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,016,000 after acquiring an additional 734,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $142,774,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.89 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average of $223.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

