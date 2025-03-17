Choate Investment Advisors Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 25.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 16.8% in the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its stake in Chubb by 45.1% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 6,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 9.8% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE CB opened at $294.46 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.60 and its 200-day moving average is $280.86. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

