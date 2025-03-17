Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Short Interest Update

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.3 %

OXSQG traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $23.49.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

