Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Issues Earnings Results

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX (0.83) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Manchester & London had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 39.92%.

Manchester & London Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON MNL traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 654 ($8.50). The company had a trading volume of 35,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,663. The company has a market capitalization of £260.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 725.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 708.63. Manchester & London has a one year low of GBX 572 ($7.44) and a one year high of GBX 850 ($11.05).

Insider Activity

In other Manchester & London news, insider Daren John Morris purchased 4,925 shares of Manchester & London stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.76) per share, for a total transaction of £36,986.75 ($48,084.70). 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Manchester & London

Manchester & London Investment Trust is managed by M & L Capital Management Limited, an Alternative Investment Fund Management Firm specialising in Intellectual Property rich, fast growth, Global Equities.

Our central investment thesis is that we believe in the increasing economic power of the Machine in the two century long battle for supremacy between Man & Machine.

