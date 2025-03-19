Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Short Interest Update

Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 154,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 708,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ryde Group Price Performance
Shares of RYDE stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,364. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41. Ryde Group has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $22.49.
About Ryde Group
