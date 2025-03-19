NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in February

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 183,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRCF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,349. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. NextSource Materials has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50 billion for the quarter.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

