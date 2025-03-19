Financial Survey: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) versus MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) and MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 1 9 11 0 2.48 MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CRISPR Therapeutics and MeiraGTx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $73.11, suggesting a potential upside of 74.69%. MeiraGTx has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 226.23%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and MeiraGTx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $35.00 million 102.56 -$366.25 million ($4.37) -9.58 MeiraGTx $13.93 million 42.14 -$84.03 million ($2.13) -3.53

MeiraGTx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and MeiraGTx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -981.54% -18.46% -15.79% MeiraGTx -633.05% -146.38% -53.05%

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

