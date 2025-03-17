DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 39219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNBBY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.48.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

