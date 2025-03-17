DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.80, with a volume of 39219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DNBBY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Friday, March 7th.
Get Our Latest Report on DNB Bank ASA
DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 1.4 %
DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, research analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
DNB Bank ASA Company Profile
DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DNB Bank ASA
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.