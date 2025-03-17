Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 604 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays upgraded Banco Comercial Português to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPCGY
Banco Comercial Português Price Performance
About Banco Comercial Português
Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Comercial Português
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.