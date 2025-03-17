U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27), Zacks reports.

U.S. Gold Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of USAU traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.47. 364,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $118.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.48. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on U.S. Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded U.S. Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on U.S. Gold from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

