ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a 313.0% increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

ARC Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AETUF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.83. 33,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 24.40%. Research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

