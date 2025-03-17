Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gogoro in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ GGR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.36. 590,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,766. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Gogoro has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $106.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). Gogoro had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $73.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gogoro will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gogoro by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 69,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Gogoro by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gogoro by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 318,897 shares during the last quarter. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new position in Gogoro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogoro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

