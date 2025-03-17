Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Issues Earnings Results

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Servotronics had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%.
Servotronics Stock Performance
SVT traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463. Servotronics has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78.
About Servotronics
