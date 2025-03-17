U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 154,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.9 %

GROW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. 15,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,644. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 1.80.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

