Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 16356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

