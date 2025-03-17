Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 16356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TELNY
Telenor ASA Stock Performance
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 24.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Telenor ASA
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.