Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Getty Images updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Getty Images Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Getty Images stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. 2,958,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,932. The stock has a market cap of $885.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $72,056.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,825.60. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $27,152.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 261,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,274.80. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,521 shares of company stock worth $155,146 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Images presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GETY

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.