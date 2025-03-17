Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPGP opened at $99.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41.
About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
