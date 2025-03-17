Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $6,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 45,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPGP opened at $99.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.