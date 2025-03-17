Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 2,394 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This trade represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $81.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $101.50. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

