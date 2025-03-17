Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the third quarter worth about $57,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burford Capital news, insider David Perla sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $43,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,164.29. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,403.19. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,305. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burford Capital Price Performance

NYSE:BUR opened at $13.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.44. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.38 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Burford Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.