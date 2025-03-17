Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.78 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

