Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,379,498 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,379,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HE opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.46. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $799.18 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.