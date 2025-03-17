Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Position Increased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 90,380 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TD Cowen raised shares of Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.56. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

