Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after buying an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 19,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $101.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.77. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $94.83 and a 12-month high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.