SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 2.3 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 63.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Loop Capital began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

