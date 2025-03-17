Glenview Trust co Buys New Shares in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Glenview Trust co purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLMI opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

