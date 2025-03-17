Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.
CM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE CM opened at $56.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $52.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.03%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
